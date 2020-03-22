2nd COVID-19 Case Reported in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, MN — Health officials confirm a second case of novel coronavirus in Clay County.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has notified Clay County Public Health of its second lab confirmed case of novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The individual is a male in his 40’s who recently traveled domestically.

The individual is isolated at home and he is being monitored by the Minnesota Department of Health. Across Minnesota, there are currently 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Clay County Public Health is working diligently to monitor and slow the spread of COVID-19.