Cobbers Raise Emergency Funding For Students

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Most residential students have departed campus at Concordia and Cobbers are transitioning to online learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

These circumstances have left some students in a vulnerable financial condition.

The college is working to provide emergency funding for students and is accepting donations.

The money will be use for such things as food, gas cards or even bus tickets home.

One generous graduate has stepped forward to match gifts in support of these efforts up to $50,000.

