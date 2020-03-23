Gooseberry & Memorial Park Bridges to be Raised in Preparation for Rising River Levels

The Red River is currently at 17.14 feet.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–In preparation for rising river levels, the City of Moorhead will be raising the Gooseberry to Lindenwood Park bridge and the Memorial to Oak Grove Park bridge on Wednesday.

Additionally, Moorhead has created four Flood Zones for neighborhoods near the river. Each zone has a Zone Leader who will be the primary point of contact for property owners who may have questions or need assistance during times of flooding.

Private properties on the riverfront may also be affected. The City encourages anyone worried about flooding on private property to use their mapping tool to view potential impact areas.

For more information about the City of Moorhead’s flood response plan, click here.