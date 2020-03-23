Young Bismarck Woman With Coronavirus Encourages Her Generation To Take Action

BISMARCK, N.D. — A young Bismarck woman who tested positive for coronavirus is going public in hopes that others in her age-group will learn from her experience.

“I’ve been really afraid to talk about this because we were worried about getting hate,” said Alicia Rich.

“Because it’s definitely not an easy thing to like say out loud like ‘I have COVID-19, I have the coronavirus’ you know the thing that everyone is so, so afraid of.

I see a lot of people my age still going out or still hanging out with people and not self-quarantining themselves or not being as careful as they should be and it’s kind of scary to that and know that people really aren’t taking it that seriously.”

The 21-year-old works at the Bismarck airport where she may have contracted the illness. She says she had a fever and tested positive after a visit to her doctor’s office.

She’s in self-quarantine at her parents home where she lives.

The state health department has been working to track those that she had contact with.

Alicia says she has felt exhausted, has no appetite and has body aches.

She also says she was staying very clean, practicing social distancing and only leaving the house to get groceries and go to work.

She says you may be young, you may be healthy but you can still get it or even pass it on to someone else.