COVID-19 By The Numbers For March 24, 2020

New Cases Reported In North Dakota, South Dakota & Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. — Cass County has two new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the official total to three.

They include a man in his 70’s and a man in his 90’s. Both cases are under investigation for how they got the virus.

Two other cases are being reported in Dunn and Burleigh counties.

The Dunn case is a man in his 20’s while the Burleigh case is a woman in her 60’s.

Both traveled.

North Dakota has 36 positive cases with seven people in the hospital and no deaths from the virus.

Cases of coronavirus continue to skyrocket in Minnesota.

The state now has 262 confirmed cases, up 27 from Monday.

Clay County has 3 cases.

15 patients in the state are hospitalized, the rest are recovering at home.

The only death was reported last weekend.

South Dakota has added just two more cases of the coronavirus and now has 30.

Eight of the confirmed patients have recovered.

The state has reported just one death from the virus.