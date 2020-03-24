Social Distancing: Turkeys Don’t Care About The Rules

In Which I Catch A Flock Of Turkeys Flaunting Social Distancing Guidelines

Apparently not everyone is getting the social distancing memo this morning here in the metro.

I think they’re just being bird-brained.

A flock of turkeys took a stroll right outside my window yesterday afternoon. At least they gave me a bit of a show, but they were NOT practicing social distancing. Look at them! There’s five turkeys right next to each other, not giving a darn about staying six feet away from each other.

They should take a lesson from Cindy on Facebook, who sent us this pic of her family’s social distancing method, ice fishing on Lake of the woods. I love this. There’s still ice out on the lakes up north, and apparently not a lot of people are taking advantage. Look at the second photo. They’re all alone. No one as far as the eye can see. That’s how you social distance!

Keep letting us know how you’re practicing social distancing! Message or comment on Facebook or Twitter.

We’ll share what you guys are doing and I’ll keep sharing how I’m adapting. Let’s have a little fun while we’re doing it.