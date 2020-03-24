Unemployment applications spike in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is seeing a large jump in unemployment applications.

In the last week more than 149,400 people are seeking help. The most cases are in the food preparation and service industry. More than 48,000 of those workers applied for unemployment.

The largest age group applying are people 22 to 29 with 32-thousand applications.

“The closures have affected women more than men. We usually see female applicants come in at about 33% of the population who are applying for unemployment insurance and that jumped to 63%. We think, in large part, in the share of female unemployment in the leisure and hospitality and personal service industries,” Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said.

Commissioner Grove says a majority of people applying for unemployment have a college degree.