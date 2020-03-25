Experts Discuss Ways To Make Quarantining With Your Family Less Stressful

These unprecedented times, especially being confined at home, can make emotions and tensions run high.

FARGO, N.D.- Experts say it’s important to take this time to bond with each other, find an activity that you can do with your family or significant other.

They also say it’s important to make sure to let them know that you appreciate them by doing things around the house.

“Do nice things for each other. This is the time of really learning patience with yourself and your partner. Not to take things out on each other, because, we’re all in this together,” says Kim Douglas, a Licensed Counselor, LPCC at The Village.

Experts also encourage finding a space in your home where you can be by yourself and do your own thing.