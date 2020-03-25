LIVE: City of Fargo Hosting COVID-19 Public Briefing at 11 a.m.

FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo along with other metro governments is hosting a COVID-19 public briefing at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Public health experts along with Sanford Health and Essential Health will be involved in the briefing.

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney, West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis and Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd will speak at the briefing in addition to many other health and government leaders.

Each organization and government leader will provide health updates and information pertaining to recent developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

KVRR will stream the briefing on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.