LIVE: Walz Set to Announce New Restrictions in COVID-19 Fight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to address the state to announce new restrictions as the state fights to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

His announcement is set for 2 p.m.

Walz had previously shuttered bars and restaurants. But he’s been taking a cautious approach to imposing additional restrictions on Minnesota residents and businesses.

Some states have imposed shelter in place orders, but Walz said Tuesday he was hoping to find a “smarter and more targeted way to respond.”

The state’s count of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 287 Wednesday, up 25 from a day earlier.