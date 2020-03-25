Social Distancing: Scavenger Hunts And Social Distance Justice

Thank goodness it’s starting to warm up. We might see temps in the 50’s in the next few days. There’s no more ice on the roads or sidewalks. Because you can go outside even if you’re practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. All you gotta do is stay six feet away from people. So that’s what I’m trying to do.

I told you earlier this week that my running group cancelled our weekly meetings. You can’t have dozens of people get together to go run.

But they’re helping make it more fun to go out along. They gave us these running bingo cards of things to spot when we’re out. It really helps having a little side quest when you’re out there.

I managed to make a bingo finding things like a statue or a playground along my route. It’s a great idea for kids if you want to take a stroll around the neighborhood. They might get a kick out of trying to spot all those things.

But the reality is most of us still have work to do even with this social distancing. And here in North Dakota, they’re making it clear that you can’t escape justice, or justices, during this pandemic.

The North Dakota State Supreme Court shared this photo of justices hearing oral arguments over video conferencing.

They say Monday was believed to be the fist day justices heard arguments for three cases using an online app.

All the justices were there, along with lawyers for both sides on the case.

Justices joined the conference from Bismarck, West Fargo and rural Kidder County.

A district judge even joined one case from Dickinson because a justice was disqualified from deliberations.

After the arguments, the court met privately on another video conferencing app to discuss the cases.

Pretty cool to see how the pillars of our society are adapting to social distancing.

Keep letting us know how you’re practicing social distancing! Message or comment on Facebook or Twitter.

We’ll share what you guys are doing and I’ll keep sharing how I’m adapting. Let’s have a little fun while we’re doing it.