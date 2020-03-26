COVID-19 By The Numbers For March 26, 2020

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota has seen its largest one day jump in positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

There are 13 new cases including two more in Cass County, a man in his 20’s and woman in her 80’s.

A young boy under 10 has tested positive in McIntosh County.

The state now has 58 positive cases with 11 people in the hospital.

There are no virus-related deaths.

A second person in Minnesota has died from the coronavirus.

The latest death was a Ramsey County person in their 80’s.

The first reported death was also in Ramsey County.

Minnesota has 346 positive cases including new cases in Clay and Mahnomen counties.

South Dakota is now reporting 46 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Of those, 16 people have already recovered.

The majority of the cases are people in their 50’s.

The state has only recorded one death from the virus.

The United States has 82,547 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,182 deaths.

Worldwide deaths are at just over 23,000.