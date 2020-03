House Lost To Fire Near Lengby, Minnesota

The fire is under investigation

LENGBY, Minn. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office says fire destroys a house at 202 447th Street Southeast.

That is near Lengby, Minnesota.

They got a call around 5:30 Thursday night about a structure fire.

Deputies and Fosston Fire Department responded.

The house was a complete loss, no injuries were reported.

At this time the fire is under investigation.