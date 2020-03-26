LIVE: City of Fargo Hosting Economic Roundtable Regarding COVID-19

FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo is hosting an Economic Roundtable with other metro government and business leaders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The speakers will discuss the business community’s response to COVID-19 and resources available to the workforce and businesses.

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney, Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson, West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis and Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd in addition to many other speakers will be present.

KVRR will stream the roundtable on KVRR.com and our Facebook page at 1 p.m.