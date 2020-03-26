Pet Connection: Meet Patsy

Patsy Has A TON Of Energy And Is Looking For A Foster Home

We’re changing things up for Pet Connection during the coronavirus crisis. We can’t have people bring pets in studio because of social distancing. But we’re still here for you with the furry goodness.

And One of the silver linings of social distancing is that you might have more time to help care for a new pet.

If you can’t take on the years-long commitment and adopt one, you can still help out by fostering a dog.

Homeward Animal Shelter’s Heather Klefstad introduces us to an energetic guy who would love a temporary home.

Patsy is a 2 1/2 year old Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler cross. She needs to be the only pet in the household. She does good with kids but would do better with older children because of her energy level. Homeward would love to find a foster home for you.

You can learn more about potentially fostering Patsy by calling 701-239-0077 or visiting www.homewardonline.org.