Red River Crest Forecast Shows Flood Threat Is Diminishing for Fargo-Moorhead

A near-perfect snow melt has lessened the threat of serious flooding

FARGO, N.D. — National Weather Service in Grand Forks issues a flood crest forecast for the Red River at Fargo-Moorhead of between 30 and 32 feet sometime late next week.

Thirty feet is considered major flood stage, but the metro is well prepared to handle that much water without having to take much action.

The lack of snow or rain over the past several weeks and a near-perfect snow melt has lessened the threat of serious flooding.

The Wild Rice at Abercrombie is forecast to crest between 19 and 21 feet between April 1-4th.

That is in major flood stage as well.

Central Red River Basin will see significant thaw/snowmelt and runoff over the next 7 days, with more rivers starting to rise.

Fargo and Cass County volunteers made more than 200,000 sandbags for this year’s flood fight.

Those could still be used by those impacted by any overland flooding in rural areas of Kindred, Harwood and Mapleton.

The North Broadway Red River Bridge will be closing due to rising floodwaters beginning on Friday at 12 noon.

The detour route will utilize the County Road 20 Bridge.