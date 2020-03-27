LIVE: Musicians Find Gigs During Pandemic With Livestream Concert Series

Livewire Producing Livestream Concerts To Raise Money For Musicians

Musicians who are losing gigs because of the coronavirus have a chance to still hit the stage thanks to a local events company.

Livewire is livestreaming concerts from its Fargo warehouse. Livewire president Kent Kolstad says his company has no events to help produce during the pandemic, and realized local musicians probably had the same problem.

They organized the first Live at Livewire concert within 24 hours on St. Patrick’s Day.

During the shows, you can donate directly to the musicians as you watch them play safely from a distance.

Each of the first two shows raised more than a thousand dollars for the musicians playing that night.

Kolstad says, “We quickly realized, huh, we can fund raise for these musicians and at the same time keep our team engaged and working with production.”

The next livestream concert is Saturday night. Click here to watch them on the Livewire Facebook page. Click here to donate to artists during the show.

Live At Livewire Schedule

Saturday, March 28, 2020

The Human Element

Cold Sweat

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 – Acoustic Night

Jake Ingamar

James Bergman

Thursday, April 2, 2020 – Jessica Vines Album Release Party

Jessica Vines

John Narum, Yo-Yo Artist

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Heart & Soul

Jon Walters