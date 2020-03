Twelfth Avenue North Bridge in Fargo Closing March 30

FARGO, N.D.–The Red River Bridge at Fargo’s 12th avenue North and Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North will close at 8:30 a.m. on March 30.

The City of Fargo is closing the bridge to remove railings and lighting prior to anticipated flooding.

The bridge will remain closed until the water levels recede below the bridge.

A complete list of road closures can be found here.