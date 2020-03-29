COVID-19 By The Numbers For March 29, 2020

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota is reporting another four positive cases as of Sunday morning but no positive cases during afternoon testing.

Two of the new cases come from Cass County: a woman in her 40’s and a woman in her 30’s, one by community spread the other is under investigation.

The state now has 98 positive cases.

18 people are hospitalized with the virus.

Gov. Doug Burgum has requested a major presidential disaster declaration.

A total of nine people have died from the coronavirus in Minnesota, as a statewide stay-at-home order takes effect.

The four new deaths are linked to long-term care facilities.

“All three of the Hennepin County deaths were linked to residents of long-term care facilities,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

“Two of these deaths linked to one common facility and one at another facility.

In total we’ve confirmed nine deaths due to COVID-19 ranging in age from the 50’s to the 90’s. 7 of the 9 deaths have been related to congregant care settings.”

75 people have been hospitalized since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota.

Currently 39 people are in the hospital with 15 in intensive care.

Health officials say its just the tip of the iceberg and people should accept that the virus is circulating in communities.

They are adivising people to stay home and practice social distancing to try and reduce and contain the virus.

They hope to get an indication that stay at home orders are working in a week to ten days.

There are currently 503 positive cases of the coronavirus in Minnesota.

Otter Tail County is reporting its first case. The patient, who did recently travel internationally, is in isolation at home.

We also have cases in our viewing area in Clay, Wilkin, Mahnomen, Clearwater and Beltrami counties.

South Dakota health officials say the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 90.

That includes 22 new cases.

Minnehaha, the state’s most populous county, has 25 cases, an increase of four from Saturday.

One death has been reported in South Dakota from the disease.