Grand Ole Opry Star, Joe Diffie, Passes Away From COVID-19
His hits included “Honky Tonk Attitude" and “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)"
NASHVILLE — Country singer Joe Diffie has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61
A spokesman for Diffie on Friday announced he had contracted the coronavirus, becoming the first country star to go public with such a diagnosis.
Diffie’s publicist said the singer died Sunday in Nashville due to complications from the virus.
Diffie was a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years.
His hits included “Honky Tonk Attitude” and “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die).”