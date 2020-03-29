Grand Ole Opry Star, Joe Diffie, Passes Away From COVID-19

NASHVILLE — Country singer Joe Diffie has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61

A spokesman for Diffie on Friday announced he had contracted the coronavirus, becoming the first country star to go public with such a diagnosis.

Diffie’s publicist said the singer died Sunday in Nashville due to complications from the virus.

Diffie was a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years.

His hits included “Honky Tonk Attitude” and “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die).”