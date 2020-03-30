IMHE Forecasts COVID-19 Peak Day For Deaths In The Region

Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington

FARGO, N.D. — The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington is projecting the peak day for daily deaths from coronavirus in each state.

In Minnesota, they forecast the peak is three weeks away on April 21 with 70 COVID-19 deaths.

They are projecting around 2,100 deaths into August.

North Dakota’s projected peak is April 26 with 5 virus-related deaths.

They forecast the state will have 171 COVID-19 deaths by August.

South Dakota’s peak is also projected for April 26 with 6 COVID-19 deaths and a forecast of 204 by August.

Find a link to the IHME’s COVID-19 projections here.