COVID-19 By The Numbers For March 31, 2020

FARGO, N.D. — Eight new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Cass County, bringing the county’s total to 31, and putting the county in the lead in the state.

Burleigh County with Bismarck comes in next with 30 cases.

The majority of the confirmed cases is through community spread.

We crunched the numbers and the current rate of infection in North Dakota appears to be higher than in Minnesota.

Based on the current ratios of confirmed cases to populations, for every two people who test positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, there will be nearly three people in North Dakota.

North Dakota now has 126 positive cases of the virus.

There were no new deaths Tuesday keeping the total at three.

21 people are being treated in hospitals while thirty have recovered.

Deaths in Minnesota from the virus are up two to 12 with the average age being 86.

There are 629 lab-confirmed cases in the state, up 53 cases from Monday.

Clay County is now reporting 6 cases.

56 people are currently hospitalized with 26 in intensive care.

South Dakota is still reporting just one death during the outbreak.

The state now has 108 positive cases.

12 people are in the hospital being treated while 44 have recovered.