COVID-19 By The Numbers For April 1, 2020

1/1 Mari Hofer

FARGO, N.D. — Five more people have died of coronavirus complications, bringing Minnesota’s death toll to 17.

The state is reporting an additional 70 cases for a total of 689.

The median age for those who have died is 84.

Thirty percent of coronavirus cases in Minnesota are the result of community spread.

North Dakota has 21 new coronavirus cases including 5 in Cass County and 2 in Grand Forks County.

Two of the Cass cases are boys between 10 and 19.

There are now 147 positive cases.

Five more people are being treated in hospitals bringing the current total to 26.

39 have recovered.

Three people have died of the virus.

South Dakota health officials report a second person has died from the coronavirus.

The family of 51-year-old Mari Hofer of Huron say that she died suddenly on Saturday.

Her husband, Quint, says he received positive results of a COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

The first South Dakotan to die from the virus was a man in his 60’s who died at a hospital in Mitchell.

21 more people have tested positive bringing the state total to 129 people.

51 have recovered.