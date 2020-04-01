Do Gooders Conference Moves Up Its Date Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

While seemingly all events have been cancelled or postponed, one event has actually moved up it’s date.

The Do Gooders Conference was originally supposed to happen in July, but is now scheduled for April 29th and will be completely online.

The switch has meant more speakers can present from across the country and even the United Kingdom.

Founder Patrick Kirby says this year’s conference will help smaller nonprofits get through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What the conference is trying to do is help the non-profits build the confidence to actually go forward and ask for gifts and ask for money and we’re really trying to express to the public that we’re trying to do our best and say this is the time to give please give as generously as possible,” says Kirby.

A link with more information on the conference as well as tickets can be found here.