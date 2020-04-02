COVID-19 By The Numbers For April 2, 2020

A member of the NDSU community has tested positive for COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. — One more person in Minnesota has died from COVID-19, raising the state’s total to 18.

There are 53 new cases for a total of 742 since the outbreak began.

Clay County is reporting 8 cases.

75 patients are now hospitalized, a jump of 21 since Wednesday, with 38 in intensive care.

Cass County, North Dakota has 6 more cases bringing the county’s total to 43, the most in any county in North Dakota.

The state is reporting 159 positive cases and three deaths.

28 people are currently in hospitals being treated, up two from Wednesday. 43 have recovered.

NDSU and now UND are reporting positive cases of COVID-19 on campus.

NDSU put out a notice saying they are working with the individual to isolate them from others and will be assisting the public health officials in tracking down those the person came in contact with.

The person at UND is receiving care and has not been on campus since Monday.

The universities are encouraging social distancing for everyone that has been working on campus.

South Dakota COVID-19 cases are now up to 165 with two deaths.

17 people are currently being treated in hospitals.

57 have recovered.

Minnehaha County, home to Sioux Falls, leads the state with 54 cases.