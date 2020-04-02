Ice Buildup Causing Galloping Power Lines, Loss of Power To Some

FARGO, N.D. — Cass County Electric is dealing with galloping lines near Arthur and Grandin, North Dakota.

A number of outages reported due to high winds, ice buildup and those galloping lines.

Crews working through the day to fix the outages and get power restored to people stuck at home during the pandemic.

They ask that you use the Cass County Electric mobile app to verify or report any outages.