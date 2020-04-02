Local Business Creates Go Fund Me To Help It’s Employees During COVID-19

The owner found a creative way to get the employees involved.

FARGO-MOORHEAD – Like many businesses, Luna Fargo and Sol Ave Kitchen in Moorhead have seen the impact of COVID-19.

The restaurants went from having 10 to 15 employees to having less than five.

After seeing restaurants across the nation doing GoFundme campaigns for their employees, Nicki Berglund, the owner of both restaurants, wanted to do something for her staff.

She decided to add a little twist.

“We basically made where every $50 would basically, that would be worth, we’ll put$5 towards the Great Plains Food Bank right off the bat and then the other money would go towards two hours of volunteer work, so every $50 that an employee would take out of that, they would be responsible for two hours of volunteering,” says Nicki Berglund, who is the Owner of Luna Fargo and Sol Ave in Moorhead.

Berglund says she reached out to people on Facebook to see what organization was in most need of volunteers.

“The Great Plains Food Bank is one of those organizations that has all of those safety precautions in place and it’s also an organization that needs a lot of help right now, so it kind of became an easy decision to choose them,” she says.

The restaurant says even through these difficult times, the community has pulled through in helping local businesses.

“We’ve really had so much support. The gift card thing has been great, a lot of take out and delivery and, the GoFundMe, without even really advertising has already started to generate some money in there,” she adds.

They’re goal is to raise $50,000.

Berglund says any money they received that isn’t used by their employees will go to the food bank.

If you’d like to donate you can click this link.