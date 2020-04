Fargo-Moorhead Spring Clean Up Week Rescheduled

FARGO, N.D.–The Cities of Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead and Dilworth have rescheduled the annual metro spring cleanup week.

The decision was a unified community response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cleanup week has been rescheduled for September 14-18. The City of Horace has also rescheduled their cleanup day to September 19.

Additionally, the annual electric recycling event in Fargo has been rescheduled to September 12.