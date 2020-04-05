COVID-19 By The Numbers April 5, 2020

FARGO, N.D. — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota is approaching 1,000, with five more deaths.

Governor Tim Walz is now requesting a major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump.

He will present his State of the State address Sunday at 7 p.m.

The state has 935 confirmed cases, up 70 from Saturday.

Clay County is up to 13 cases.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is now at 29.

The most common age group for Minnesotans confirmed with the coronavirus is not the elderly, but those between the ages of 20 and 44.

North Dakota is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19, with 6 of those cases in Cass County.

They include men and women in their 20’s to 60’s.

Grand Forks County is reporting a male between 10 and 19 has the virus.

The state has 207 positive cases and the death toll remains at 3.

Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. Monday to provide another update.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota rose to 240 as President Donald Trump declares a major disaster for the state.

There are 28 new cases of the coronavirus.

The death total remains at two, but that does not include the death of state Rep. Bob Glanzer of Huron.

The state is waiting for a certified death record.