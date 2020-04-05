WATCH: MN Governor State of the State

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will deliver the annual State of the State Address at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 5.

You can watch the State of the State right here on KVRR.COM as well as the KVRR Facebook page.

As of Sunday, there have been at least 900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, and 29 deaths attributed to the virus.

“The peak will come to Minnesota. We are still early on,” the governor said Friday. “You have made it possible to push it out further, which has gained valuable time. But it will come.”

Bars, restaurants, theaters and other places of amusement were the first to close when Walz began making executive orders in mid-March. They’ve been followed by nonessential workers across several industries, including hair salons and health care employees.

More than 320,043 Minnesotans have filed for unemployment since March 16. That represents more than 10 percent of the state’s overall labor force.