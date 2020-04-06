Assistant Becker County Attorney Appointed District Judge

Nathaniel Welte’s appointment will fill a vacancy that occurred upon the retirement of Judge John Scherer

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An assistant county attorney for the Becker County Attorney’s Office is appointed to become a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District.

Governor Tim Walz announced the appointments of Nathaniel Welte and Laura Moehrle.

Both appointments will be chambered in St. Cloud.

Moehrle’s appointment will fill a vacancy that occurred upon the retirement of Judge Frank Kundrat.

Welte’s appointment will fill a vacancy that occurred upon the retirement of Judge John Scherer.

“Nathaniel Welte has demonstrated open-mindedness, compassion and honesty throughout his career,” said Governor Walz. “I’m grateful for Judge Scherer’s service on the bench and am honored to appoint Mr. Welte to the position.”

About Nathaniel Welte:

Mr. Welte currently serves as an assistant county attorney for the Becker County Attorney’s Office. In this role he primarily handles felony person offenses, juvenile delinquencies, and civil litigation. Mr. Welte was previously in private practice and handled a wide variety of matters including family law, child protection, probate, real estate, and criminal defense. Mr. Welte also served as a part-time assistant public defender for the State of Minnesota. He is actively involved as an assistant scoutmaster for Perham Boy Scout Troop 321, and previously served as a former board member of the New York Mills Cultural Center, President of the New York Mills Lions, and member in the Perham Rotary Club.

About Laura Moehrle:

Ms. Moehrle is a civil trial attorney, shareholder, and Chief Financial Officer of Quinlivan & Hughes, PA. Ms. Moehrle manages an active litigation practice focused on the defense of medical malpractice, motor vehicle accident, and legal malpractice claims in Minnesota and North Dakota state and federal courts, as well as the representation of health care providers and attorneys before their professional licensing boards. She is a frequent lecturer and educator on civil litigation topics and serves as co-chair of the Minnesota Defense Lawyers Association Health Care Liability Committee. Ms. Moehrle is engaged in the St. Cloud community by serving on the Board of Directors of Kids Fighting Hunger for the past fourteen years, fundraising for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, and previously coaching the Apollo High School Mock Trial Team.