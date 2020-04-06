Cass County Says Rural Residents Should Prepare for Major Flooding

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–Cass County says rural residents should prepare for significant flooding along the Sheyenne and Maple Rivers as temperatures rise between Monday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service predicts the Sheyenne River will crest at 91.3 feet and the Maple River is expected to crest at 22.5 feet on Thursday. Both rivers will reach top 10 flood levels.

The county says residents who have had to sandbag or lost access to their homes in the past should expect similar flood conditions over the next week.

Rural Cass County residents are encouraged to order filled sandbags online at casscountynd.gov or call the Flood Hotline at 701-241-8000.