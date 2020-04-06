CDC Recommends the Use of Face Masks in Public Settings

FARGO, N.D.–The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people wear face masks in public settings where social distancing may be difficult to maintain.

The CDC says face masks are especially important in areas of significant community spread such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

While the CDC is recommending the use of face masks, it is not recommending people purchase surgical masks or N95 respirators as those must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders. People are encouraged to create masks at home from household items.

Fargo Cass Public Health Director Desi Fleming says, “This is one more public health measure we can all take to help slow the spread of the disease. This is not meant to take the place of physical distancing and good hand hygiene.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should remain home and contact their healthcare provider.

For ideas and instructions for making face masks at home, visit the cdc.gov/coronavirus