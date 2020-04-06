Fargo Police Warn of Felony Lane Gang in F-M Community

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department says it has reason to believe the Felony Lane Gang has returned to the Fargo-Moorhead community.

The nationwide theft ring targets unattended vehicles in parking lots and takes purses, cash, credit cards, checkbooks and IDs.

Fargo had at least 12 cases linked to the group in January 2018 and activity reported again in 2019.

Fitness centers have been frequent targets in the past, and Fargo Police say even though fitness facilities are closed, daycares remain open and common targets.

People are encouraged to remove all valuables from vehicles at all times and never keep items such as social security cards, passports or birth certificates in a purse or wallet.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious vehicles or persons in or around parking lots is asked to call police immediately at 451-7660.