International Music Camp Postponed To Summer of 2021

DUNSEITH, N.D. — The 65th Season of the International Music Camp is being postponed to the summer of 2021.

Campers will be able to carry payments over to next year or get a refund.

Summer camp operations make up over 90% of the International Music Camp’s annual income so the decision has a major financial impact on the organization.

A fund has been started with a goal of raising $300,000 for the non-profit.

Donations can be sent to: International Music Camp, Stabilization Fund, 111 11th Ave. SW, Ste. #3; Minot, ND 58701.

The 65th Anniversary Season of the International Music Camp will now run June 20-August 3, 2021 and our Old-Time Fiddle Weekend will be June 10-13, 2021.