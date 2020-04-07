COVID-19 By The Numbers For April 7, 2020

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota has 12 more COVID-19 cases, including 5 in Cass County, bringing the state total to 237.

The county now has 70 cases, the most in the state.

33 people are being treated for the virus in hospitals.

Four people have died.

We have a new Minnesota county in our area on the COVID-19 map: Roseau is reporting one positive case.

The state now has more than one thousand confirmed cases and the number of deaths is up by 4 to 34.

120 people are in hospitals being treated with 64 in intensive care.

South Dakota is confirming two more deaths from COVID-19 bringing the state total to 6.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus is at 320, up 32 from Monday.

Only 23 people have had hospital care for the virus.