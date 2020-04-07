Fargo Cass Public Health Recommends Avoiding In-Person Gatherings During Upcoming Holidays

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Cass Public Health is urging people to continue taking social distancing measures and avoid in-person gatherings during upcoming holidays and celebrations.

Even short visits with friends and family outside of the household can increase your risk of getting COVID-19.

Fargo Cass Public Health Director Desi Fleming says, “This time of year, many “snowbirds” are returning to the area. That group likely includes grandparents who are excited to connect with their children and grandkids. Given the statistics on increased risk for COVID-19 for older adults and people with underlying medical conditions, it is so important for those returning to stay home and practice ongoing social distancing.”

Virtual ways of communication such as video chatting and group calls are safe and recommended ways to connect with family and friends every day and especially on holidays.

FCPH also urges people to check your place of worship’s website or social media for virtual service options.