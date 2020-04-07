Lake Park-Audubon teacher up for MN Teacher of the Year

MINNESOTA – A Lake Park-Audubon teacher is among the ten Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year finalists.

Katie Watland teaches seventh and eighth grade science. She’s one of two finalists from Greater Minnesota.

An independent selection panel of 24 leaders in the areas of education, business, government and nonprofits selected the finalists from a group of 36 semifinalists. There were 135 Teacher of the Year candidates to choose from.

The panel will meet in June to interview each finalist and cast their vote.