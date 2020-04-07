North Dakota Quarantine Order Applies To Minnesota, State Looking At Changes

Minnesota was added Monday to a CDC list of states with widespread community transmission of COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum and state officials are working on an amendment to the quarantine order after Minnesota was added Monday to a CDC list of states with widespread community transmission of COVID-19.

According to a North Dakota executive order, anyone who now travels from Minnesota should quarantine for 14 days.

They want to make exceptions for essential workers and for patients who rely on hospitals in North Dakota.

Burgum has got the backing of infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci when it comes to not issuing a “Stay at Home” order in North Dakota.

“Some states that were having similar success to North Dakota but didn’t have the label that national press wanted,” said Burgum.

“Dr. Fauci said that after talking to rural states that were doing restrictions on travel and closing businesses and closing schools but didn’t have the label that some people were looking for, he said what they’re really doing is functionally equivalent and I want to make sure people understand that.”

Today the governor signed or amended four executive orders designed to address COVID-19 impacts. These actions include:

Giving school districts the same flexibility to hold mail ballot-only elections for special elections that was provided for school board elections and the June 2020 election.

Suspending the requirement that a school district conduct a written performance review for every teacher, principal and assistant/associate superintendent employed for more than three years. Written performance reviews will still have to be conducted for those employed for less than three years. This provides flexibility for evaluations and will help allow teachers and administrators to continue focusing on providing distance learning to make sure every North Dakota student receives a quality education.

Allowing winter-grade fuel to be sold until May 20 instead of the traditional April 1 cutoff date. The state has an oversupply of winter-grade fuel due to the travel restrictions and economic downturn resulting from the COVID-19 emergency.