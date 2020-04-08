North Dakota Quarantine Travel Rules Changed

exemptions made after Minnesota was added to a CDC list of states with widespread community transmission of COVID-19.

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum says you just need to use common sense when it comes to North Dakota’s quarantine rules.

The state has made exemptions to its travel quarantine after Minnesota was added to a CDC list of states with widespread community transmission of COVID-19.

“Workers in essential and critical infrastructure areas as defined by Homeland Security they were already exempt,” said Burgum.

“And others that are exempt are people commuting to and from North Dakota for work or other essential supplies or services. We’ve also included in here people engaging in outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, biking, running, driving for pleasure, hunting, fishing and going to available parks.”

The 14-day quarantine still applies to snowbirds and those coming back from spring break.

The governor says the walleye fishing season is still on and open to out of state anglers if they respect the six foot rule.

But he says if people are seen gathering at boat ramps and bridges, they will be shutdown.