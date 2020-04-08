Workers & Residents At Rosewood on Broadway Test Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19 By The Numbers for April 8, 2020

FARGO, N.D. — Two employees and two residents at Rosewood on Broadway have tested positive for COVID-19.

The residents are isolated at Rosewood and the employees are in isolation at home.

They have been restricting all visitors into the facilities for several weeks, and doing daily screenings of employees for symptoms and fever.

Cass County has seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the counties total to 77.

North Dakota is reporting 14 new cases and 251 total positives since the pandemic began.

The state’s death toll remains at 4.

Clay County is up to 20 cases of COVID-19.

There are 85 new cases across Minnesota, raising the state’s total to 1,154.

It is also reporting five new deaths for a total of 39.

Four of the five deaths were people in long-term care facilities.

64 people remain in ICU’s.

The number of positive cases in South Dakota is skyrocketing.

They have 73 new cases bringing the state’s total to 393.

There have been 6 deaths linked to the virus in South Dakota.