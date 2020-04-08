YMCA of Cass and Clay Offering Free Meals to Children During COVID-19 Pandemic

FARGO, N.D.–The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties will begin distributing free meals to children on Monday, April 13.

The YMCA is partnering with the State of North Dakota and U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide the meals to children ages 18 and younger.

The meals will consists of supper and a snack. Suppers will include a protein, grain, vegetable, fruit and milk while the snacks will include two of the five supper items.

A YMCA vehicle will distribute meals in the parking lots of eight locations in the F-M area every weekday.

The locations and times are below:

Jefferson Elementary 1701 4th Ave S, Fargo 4:15 – 5:00pm

Eastwood Elementary 500 10th Ave E, West Fargo 4:15 – 5:00pm

Madison Elementary 1040 29th St N, Fargo 4:15 – 5:00pm

Robert Asp Elementary 910 11th St N, Moorhead 4:15 – 5:00pm

Horace Mann Elementary 1025 3rd St N, Fargo 5:15 – 6:00pm

LE Berger Elementary 631 4th Ave E, West Fargo 5:15 – 6:00pm

Willow Park Elementary 4901 15th Ave S, West Fargo 5:15 – 6:00pm

Ellen Hopkins Elementary 2020 11th St S, Moorhead 5:15 – 6:00pm

For more information about the meal distribution, visit: ymcacassclay.org/covidmeals.