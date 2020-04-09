Gov. Walz discourages North Dakotans to travel to Minnesota lake cabins

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz disagrees with Governor Doug Burgum’s office saying it’s ok for North Dakotans to go to their lake cabins in Minnesota.

Walz says it’s not wise for anyone to be traveling right now. He adds he wouldn’t ask Minnesotans to travel to North Dakota or elsewhere.

Walz says since there’s no federal stay at home order, it’s pitting states against one another.

“My folks up north in Minnesota are concerned about people moving. We think it’s best to be sheltered close to home. We said we can go outside, but not to travel somewhere and get others involved in this,” Walz explained.

Walz will talk with Burgum Thursday about out of state travel.