Pet Connection: Meet Yanka!

Yanka is a Rottweiler and an absolute sweetheart.

We introduced you to Janet last week, and we’re still looking for a home for her.

She’s a resilient little lady with a lot of love.

She’s nine years old and is great with other dogs.

Our friends at Homeward Animal Shelter are also introducing us to another lady with lots of love.

Yanka is almost 4 1/2 years old.

She doesn’t like cats though.

She’s looking for her forever home, loves other dogs, kids, and people.

She likes to go for walks, loves snacks, and loves to cuddle and snuggle!