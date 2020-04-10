Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand To Hold Cupcake Deliveries

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo residents will soon be able to enjoy a sweet treat while being secluded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand will be delivering Vanilla and Oreo cupcakes to the Fargo metro on April 20.

Addie and her team of princesses will follow social distancing guidelines by wearing masks and keeping a safe distance while delivering the treats.

The cupcakes are free, but donations to the Sunshine Foundation are encouraged.

Delivery availability is limited. To sign up, message Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand on Facebook.