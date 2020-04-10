City of West Fargo to Begin Street Sweeping Monday

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The City of West Fargo Public Works Department is scheduled to begin street sweeping on Monday, April 13.

They city has been divided into five zones that each correspond with a day of the week.

Residents are asked to identify which zone they live in and remove all vehicles from the street between 8 .m. and 5 p.m. on the day street sweeping is scheduled in each zone.

The street sweepers will run for two consecutive weeks. Each zone will be swept on the same day both weeks.

The Public Works Department is taking precautions by disinfecting trucks between shifts and avoiding contact with the public.

For more information, visit: westfargond.gov