Melinda’s Garden Moment: Start Canna Blooms Indoors

Get Started On Giving Your Garden A Pop Of Color This Summer

Give your garden an impressive pop this summer with plants you *canna* start growing in your home before the soil warms up.

Melinda Myers has more in this week’s garden moment.

Add some bold beauty to the garden with the help of cannas. The attractive foliage and bright flowers are sure to attract the attention of passersby and the hummingbirds.

Start canna rhizomes indoors for earlier bloom in the garden. Plant them in a pot about a month before the last spring frost. Lay the rhizome on its side and cover with soil. Move to a warm sunny spot to sprout and grow.

Or wait until the danger of frost has passed and the soil has warmed to plant canna rhizomes directly in the garden. Dig a hole about 3 to 4 inches deep. Set the rhizome in the hole with the growing point facing up. Cover with soil and water as needed.

Add a few to the garden or containers and combine with other sun loving colorful annuals and vines.

Grow them in full sun or partial shade. Provide sufficient water throughout the growing season for best results.