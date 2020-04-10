Minnesota makes Coronavirus models public

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reveal Coronavirus modeling projections.

22,000 people are predicted to die despite social distancing measures.

The scenario closely reflecting Governor Tim Walz’s extended stay-home order suggests a July 13th hospitalization peak requiring 3,700 ICU beds. It also projects six thousand deaths in a best case scenario to 36,000 in a worst case.

A University of Washington model projects an April 26th peak and 442 deaths. A state health official says that model is too optimistic since it only forecasts until August. It also doesn’t take into consideration potential second and third infection peaks.

Minnesota’s model forecasts out 16 months.

Click here for more information on Minnesota’s Coronavirus modeling.