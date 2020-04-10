Season Tribute: North Dakota Lightning

KVRR Sports continues to honor teams whose seasons were cut short due to COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. — KVRR Sports continues to pay tribute to those players and teams in the area whose seasons were cut short due to COVID-19.

Friday night the North Dakota Lighting girls basketball travel team was honored for their accomplishments on the court.

The Lightning own a 57-6 record and were unable to defend their Junior Fast Break Grand Am Title from last season.

Watch the video above of the team looking back on the season and what they remember most.