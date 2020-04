Minnesota Reports 7 Additional COVID-19 Deaths

ST.PAUL, MN- The confirmed death total in Minnesota rises to 64 with 7 more deaths reported. All deaths were patients in their 80s and 90s. Since Wednesday the number has increased by 64 percent.

Total case numbers rise to 1,427 with an additional 91 positive test.

Recovery numbers continue to rise with 61 reported recoveries making a new total of 793.